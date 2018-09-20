Asia Cup 2018: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Praises India's Bowling Unit After Win Over Pakistan

India comfortably beat Pakistan by eight wickets in their Asia Cup 2018 match on Wednesday night. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was adjudged the player of the match for his disciplined bowling display (3/15) against the arch-rivals. Speaking to team-mate Jasprit Bumrah after the match in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Twitter handle, Bhuvneshwar Kumar praised his team's bowling unit for their performance against Pakistan. "Good thing is that the bowling unit stepped up to register a comprehensive win," he said.

Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with his fine half-century. Rohit scored 52 runs in 39 balls hitting six fours and three sixes. He was ably supported by Shikhar Dhawan (46) to lay the foundation for the other Indian batsmen.

Bhuvi-Bumrah recap India's big win over Pakistan. The two architects behind India's impressive show analyse team's massive win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2018.





Asked about skipper Rohit's fiery knock, Bhuvneshwar said, "He appeared to be in the T20 zone. Shikhar Dhawan also batted well. Both openers gave us a solid start."

Bhuvneshwar also shed light on India and Pakistan's intense rivalry. "Pressure remains the same for all the matches but India-Pakistan game is always a high-profile game," he said.

Returning after an injury, Bhuvneshwar said he was slightly nervous ahead of the match but he regained confidence after bowling a few overs. "Was nervous for Hong Kong match. Was nervous. After 4-5 overs I regained confidence," he signed off.

India take on Bangladesh in their first Super Four match on Friday while Pakistan will play Afghanistan the same day in the second Super Four game.

The final of the Asia Cup 2018 will be played in Dubai on September 28.