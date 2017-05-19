Bhuvneshwar Kumar Denies Dating Actress, Will Disclose Actual Name When Time Is Right

Bhuvneshwar uploaded an image on Instagram and captioned the photo as, "Dinner date. Full pic soon."

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Friday denied rumors that he was dating Telugu actress Anusmriti Sarkar. Bhuvneshwar had uploaded an image on Instagram on May 11 where he was seen sitting at a table and had captioned the photo as, "Dinner date. Full pic soon." As soon as the picture was uploaded, there was a flurry of comments on his post, with many suggesting the person who was cropped from the picture was none other than Anusmriti.

However, Bhuvneshwar once again took to Instagram to say, "Whoever going with this false rumour of me dating her", please note she is definitely not the one you are looking for!! So please stop spreading it.. I myself will introduce the one when it's time."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, starred for his team, taking 26 wickets from 14 matches.

SRH, however, were knocked out of the tournament after losing the Eliminator to Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday night.

Recently, cricketer Zaheer Khan announced his engagement to actor Sagarika Ghatge. Yuvraj Singh tied the knot with Hazel Keech and the wedding was attended by the Indian skipper Virat Kohli and other cricketers as well.

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra were blessed by a baby girl.

And as far as Kohli and Anushka Sharma are concerned, they are one of the most talked-about cricketer-actress couples around.