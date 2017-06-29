'Best To Keep Virat Kohli In The Loop': Former Cricketer's Suggestion To Select Team India Coach

The Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli spat has been a trending topic since the former tweeted his resignation as India coach, highlighting his reasons for quitting the high-profile job - among them that captain Kohli had "reservations" about his style. Sources told NDTV that there were sharp differences and several reasons why to two were almost destined to fall apart. For one, they alleged, "Anil Kumble treated players like school kids." The coach reportedly gave the players a "dressing-down" after the team lost the ICC Champions Trophy final to Pakistan at The Oval on June 18.

The focus from Kumble has now shifted to selecting India's new coach. The list includes Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput, among others.

Two days ago, former Team India director Ravi Shastri too threw his hat in the ring and now, going by the team's choice, is considered as the most likely candidate to replace Kumble.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar wants the Indian skipper to have a say in selecting the coach. He emphasizes that, if not part of the process then at least the captain should be kept in the loop.

Manjrekar took to Twitter and said," Considering the events so far, best to keep Virat in the loop while appointing India coach. That would be the sensible thing to do."

Former India coach Gary Kirtsen, who led India to glory in 50-over World Cup 2011 also gave his suggestion on social media," Always loved working with Team India and hopefully they find the coach most suited for their team," he said on Twitter.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra too took to Twitter and gave his reaction on the ongoing saga.

From general public to cricket fans to former cricketers, everyone seems to be unhappy with the way things were handled. Some are standing by Anil Kumble while the younger generation has been supporting the Indian skipper.

An engineer applying for the post of India coach has also raised few eyebrows which shows the extent of the sentiments attached with the high profile job.

The last date to apply for the coach's job is July 9 and the onus will again be on BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman to choose the best man for the job.