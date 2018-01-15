 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Bengaluru Likely To Be Announced As Venue For First-Ever Afghanistan Test

Updated: 15 January 2018 21:03 IST

The BCCI and Afghanistan Cricket Board are expected to make a joint announcement after a meeting, on Tuesday.

Bengaluru Likely To Be Announced As Venue For First-Ever Afghanistan Test
A representative image of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru © BCCI

Bengaluru could be announced as a venue for Afghanistan's first-ever Test, to be played against India. The BCCI and Afghanistan Cricket Board are expected to make a joint announcement after a meeting, on Tuesday. Bengaluru has emerged as the leading venue for the historic match, which could take place in June. The BCCI had last month announced that it would host Afghanistan's maiden Test. Afghanistan earned their Test status alongside Ireland in June last year.

Their respective boards were made full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, becoming the sport's 11th and 12h Test-playing nations. Besides welcoming them into five-day cricket, the BCCI has extended a helping hand to Afghanistan on a number of occasions.

The team from the war-ravaged nation has hosted its home games in India, most recently the series against Ireland in Greater Noida. Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi became the first two Afghanistan cricketers to be bought at the IPL auction last year. Thirteen Afghan players have registered themselves for the IPL auction on January 27-28.

Topics : Afghanistan India Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Bengaluru could be announced as a venue for Afghanistan's first-ever Test
  • Bengaluru has emerged as the leading venue for the historic match
  • The BCCI and Afghanistan Cricket Board could announce on Tuesday
Related Articles
West Indies To Battle Nine Other Teams For A Berth At ICC World Cup 2019
West Indies To Battle Nine Other Teams For A Berth At ICC World Cup 2019
Big Bash League: Rashid Khan, Yet To Concede More Than 6 Runs In An Over, Likely To Bag Bumper IPL Deal
Big Bash League: Rashid Khan, Yet To Concede More Than 6 Runs In An Over, Likely To Bag Bumper IPL Deal
Afghanistan Cricketer Baheer Shah Averages More Than Don Bradman
Afghanistan Cricketer Baheer Shah Averages More Than Don Bradman
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 10 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.