Bengal Batsman Pankaj Shaw 413 Not Out In Club League

Updated: 25 December 2016 21:27 IST

Representing Barisha Sporting, Pankaj Shaw struck 44 fours and 23 sixes en route to the first 400-plus score in a three-day CAB league.

Pankaj Shaw scored 413 not out in Club League © Facebook

Kolkata:

Bengal middle-order batsman Pankaj Shaw made it truly a Merry Christmas amassing a record 413 not out in the three-day Cricket Association of Bengal First Division tournament here on Sunday.

Representing Barisha Sporting, the 28-year-old batsman struck 44 fours and 23 sixes en route to the first 400-plus score in a three-day CAB league.

Barisha Sporting were overnight 192/2 with the No. 4 batsman on 44 as he carried forward his sublime knock today.

Shaw shared 203 for the sixth wicket with Ajmer Singh (47) and 191 for the eighth wicket with Shreyan Chakraborty (22) as Barisha Sporting piled on a mammoth 708/8 declared in 115 overs at the Oxford Mission Douglas ground at Behala.

Put in, Dakshin Kalikata Sansad were bundled out for 369 in 114.1 overs to concede a first innings lead to Barisha who returned with four points.

DKS were 96/2 after 20 overs at close as they settled for two points.

Shaw, who made his Ranji debut against Rajasthan last season, has played 12 First-Class, four List A and 12 Twenty20 matches for Bengal.

Highlights
  • He made 413 not out in club league
  • Pankaj struck 44 fours and 23 sixes en route to the first 400-plus score
  • He has played 12 First-Class, four List A and 12 T-20 matches for Bengal
