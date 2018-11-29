Be it the Indian Premier League (IPL) or India's tour of England, Sanjay Manjrekar keeps attracting trolls on social media. The former India cricketer has now been slammed by all-rounder Ben Stokes for making the controversial ‘chef' tweet after England registered a Test series win by whitewashing Sri Lanka 3-0. Responding firmly to Sanjay's jibe, Stokes said that cricket is a team sport. Soon after England's series victory, Manjrekar had said, "So you have these hardworking chefs who have made a great dish. Someone comes and puts a little garnish on top and he gets all the credit. Moeen, Leach, Foakes are those poor chefs and Stokes the one with the garnish."

Ben Stokes then took to Twitter to say, "We don't care about personal credit,and garnish is pointless on all food anyways,we care about winning, it's a team sport and we won as a team #3-0 Cheers Sanjay."

Skipper Joe Root led England to their first overseas series sweep in 55 years after they beat Sri Lanka by 42 runs in the third and final Test. Spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali took four wickets each to help bowl out Sri Lanka, chasing a daunting 327 for victory, for 284 in the final session on Day Four in Colombo.

Leach got captain Suranga Lakmal trapped lbw for 11 to trigger celebrations for England who have not won all the games in a series of three or more Tests since Ted Dexter's side won 3-0 in New Zealand in 1963.

(With AFP inputs)