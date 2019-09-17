 
Ben Stokes Slams Newspaper For Publishing "Painful, Sensitive And Personal" Events Related To Family

Updated: 17 September 2019 17:29 IST

Ben Stokes was extremely upset with a newspaper for publishing events related to some unfortunate incident that happened in New Zealand over 31 years ago.

Ben Stokes played a key role for England in the just-concluded Ashes series © AFP

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has fired a slammed a newspaper for publishing "painful, sensitive and personal details concerning events in the private lives of my family, going back more than 31 years." Stokes, who played a key role for England in the just-concluded Ashes series, went on to add, "It is hard to find words that adequately describe such low and despicable behaviour, disguised as journalism. I cannot conceive of anything more immoral, heartless or contemptuous to the feelings and circumstances of my family.

"For more than three decades, my family has worked hard to deal with the private trauma inevitably associated with these events and has taken great care to keep private what were deeply personal and traumatic events. On Saturday, XXX (the newspaper's name) sent a 'reporter' to my parents' house in New Zealand to question them, out of the blue, on this incredibly upsetting topic," he wrote in his statement shared on Twitter.

"If that wasn't bad enough, the XXX thinks it is acceptable to sensationalise our personal tragedy for their front page," he added.

"To use my name as an excuse to shatter the privacy and private lives of - in particular - my parents, is utterly disgusting. I am aware that my public profile brings with it consequences for me that I accept entirely. But I will not allow my public profile to be used as an excuse to invade the rights of my parents, my wife, my children or other family members. They are entitled to a private life of their own. The decision to publish these details has gave and lifelong consequences for my mum in particular," Stokes wrote.

"This is the lowest form of journalism, focussed only on chasing sales with absolutely no regard for the devastation caused to the lives as a consequence. It is totally out of order," he tweeted.

"The article also contains serious inaccuracies which has compounded the damage caused. We need to take a serious look at how we allow our press to behave. Despite the fact that this has now been made public, I do please ask all concerned to respect my family's privacy and right to home life," said the English all-rounder.

Stokes was one of the most successful players for England in the Ashes series that ended recently, and was instrumental in England winning the 3rd Test when he scored a century and stitched together a match-winning partnership with last man Jack Leach.

