Ben Stokes hit a stunning unbeaten century as England defeated Australia by one wicket to win an epic third Test at Headingley on Sunday and keep the Ashes alive. England, bowled out for just 67 in their first innings, needed 73 more runs to reach a victory target of 359 when last man, the bespectacled Jack Leach, came into bat on the fourth day. But Leach held firm before Ben Stokes, the batting hero of England's World Cup final triumph, hit the winning runs by flaying paceman Pat Cummins for a four that saw the all-rounder finish on 135 not out.
This was England's highest successful fourth-innings chase and the tenth highest in Test history.
Not sure he can quite believe what he's just done? @benstokes38 #Ashes ?????????????????? pic.twitter.com/R5Yi1Oi4Ri— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 25, 2019
Ben Stokes, you absolute beauty! What an innings ??— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 25, 2019
Greatest knock of all time .... Must be .... @benstokes38 .... I LOVE YOU ....#Ashes— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 25, 2019
Hi, my name is Ben, Ben Stokes!— Kevin Pietersen?? (@KP24) August 25, 2019
Ben Stokes you hero ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????— Dawid Malan (@dmalan29) August 25, 2019
I've seen some remarkable cricket moments in my life but that is the best I've seen in over 50 years. @benstokes38 saved the Ashes and gave a magical inspirational innings. Even better than his World Cup performance.— Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) August 25, 2019
You cannot do that Ben Stokes .....— Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) August 25, 2019
A remarkable victory, which arguably surpassed their 1981 Ashes Test triumph at Headingley when they beat Australia after following-on - saw England level the five-match series at 1-1.
"There's nothing like being out there in the end and getting your team over the line. I didn't get nervous till we needed single figures, I didn't know what to do then," admitted Stokes.
Australia, who would have retained the Ashes had they won, missed a clear chance to run Leach out when Nathan Lyon failed to gather a throw and then paid dearly for squandering a review.
All-rounder Stokes eventually flayed fast bowler Pat Cummins for four to seal a famous victory arguably even more improbable than England's celebrated 1981 Ashes Test success at Headingley when they won after following-on.
This was only the fourth time a team had made more than 300 to win in the fourth innings of a Test at Headingley.