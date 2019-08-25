 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

How Twitter Reacted To Ben Stokes' Heroics In Third Ashes Test

Updated: 25 August 2019 22:16 IST

This was England's highest successful fourth-innings chase and the tenth highest in Test history.

How Twitter Reacted To Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes hit a stunning unbeaten century as England defeated Australia by one wicket. © AFP

Ben Stokes hit a stunning unbeaten century as England defeated Australia by one wicket to win an epic third Test at Headingley on Sunday and keep the Ashes alive. England, bowled out for just 67 in their first innings, needed 73 more runs to reach a victory target of 359 when last man, the bespectacled Jack Leach, came into bat on the fourth day. But Leach held firm before Ben Stokes, the batting hero of England's World Cup final triumph, hit the winning runs by flaying paceman Pat Cummins for a four that saw the all-rounder finish on 135 not out.

This was England's highest successful fourth-innings chase and the tenth highest in Test history.

A remarkable victory, which arguably surpassed their 1981 Ashes Test triumph at Headingley when they beat Australia after following-on - saw England level the five-match series at 1-1.

"There's nothing like being out there in the end and getting your team over the line. I didn't get nervous till we needed single figures, I didn't know what to do then," admitted Stokes.

Australia, who would have retained the Ashes had they won, missed a clear chance to run Leach out when Nathan Lyon failed to gather a throw and then paid dearly for squandering a review.  

All-rounder Stokes eventually flayed fast bowler Pat Cummins for four to seal a famous victory arguably even more improbable than England's celebrated 1981 Ashes Test success at Headingley when they won after following-on.

This was only the fourth time a team had made more than 300 to win in the fourth innings of a Test at Headingley.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 3rd Test
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ben Stokes hit a stunning unbeaten century as England defeated Australia
  • This was England's highest successful fourth-innings chase
  • Australia would have retained the Ashes had they won
Related Articles
Ashes: Ben Stokes
Ashes: Ben Stokes' Stunning Century Sees England To One-Wicket Win In Thriller
England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Centurion Ben Stokes Keeps England Alive In The Ashes
England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Centurion Ben Stokes Keeps England Alive In The Ashes
Shane Warne Says World Cup Final Overthrow Should Have Been A Dead Ball
Shane Warne Says World Cup Final Overthrow Should Have Been A Dead Ball
Ashes 2019: "Frightening" Jofra Archer Won
Ashes 2019: "Frightening" Jofra Archer Won't Let-Up Against Australia, Says Ben Stokes
World Cup Final Overthrow Involving Ben Stokes, Martin Guptill To Be Reviewed In September 2019
World Cup Final Overthrow Involving Ben Stokes, Martin Guptill To Be Reviewed In September 2019
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.