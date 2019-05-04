 
Watch: Ben Foakes' Controversial Stumping Compared To 'Mankading', Causes Twitter Storm

Updated: 04 May 2019 12:21 IST
Ben Foakes stumping of Ireland's Andy Balbirnie has left the cricketing world divided with some even claiming that it was worse than 'mankading'.

Watch: Ben Foakes
Ben Foakes' stumping of Irish batsman Andy Balbirnie has kicked up a social media storm. © Twitter

Ben Foakes was the saviour for England in the one-off ODI against Ireland in Dublin on Friday. However, before his heroics with the bat Ben Foakes was caught up in a bizarre controversy that has left the cricketing world divided. Ben Foakes sent Ireland batsman Andy Balbirnie packing with a clever bit of stumping but some fans claimed that it was against the spirit of the game and worse than mankading. The incident took place in the 25th over of Ireland's innings. Ben Foakes, holding onto the ball, waited patiently for the Balbirnie to over-balance after missing a sweep shot off Joe Denly and then whipped off the bails to complete a stumping.

Here is a clip of the stumping that has kicked up a massive social media storm:

After a lengthy review, the Irish batsman was deemed to have lifted his back foot and was given his marching orders.

While many hailed Ben Foakes for being clever, others were not as pleased with the England debutant with the likes of renowned commentator Alan Wilkins going on to call the stumping against the "Spirit of Cricket".

And while Ben Foakes' stumping might have rubbed a few in the wrong way, his batting ticked all the boxes.

Foakes' unbeaten 61 on his debut helped England recover from a top-order collapse to beat Ireland by four wickets.

England, the world's top-ranked side in ODI cricket and the hosts of the 50-over World Cup 2019 starting later this month, collapsed to 66 for five chasing a modest 199 for victory.

They were still in trouble in a match at Malahide reduced to 45 overs per side by a wet outfield when teenage debutant left-arm quick Josh Little took his fourth wicket.

England were now 101 for six against an Ireland side who have not qualified for the 2019 World Cup.

But Ben Foakes and Surrey teammate Tom Curran (47 not out) shared an unbeaten stand of 98 as England won with 18 balls to spare.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : England Cricket Team Ireland Cricket Team Tom Curran Andy Balbirnie Ireland vs England, One-off ODI Cricket
  • Ben Foakes' stumping of Andy Balbirnie divides cricket world
  • Some fans hailed Foakes while others compared the stumping to mankading
  • England went on to beat Ireland by 4 wickets in the one-off ODI
