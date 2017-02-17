 
BCCI's Committee Of Administrators Discuss Deloitte Report

Updated: 17 February 2017 21:32 IST

Headed by former by former CAG Vinod Rai, the Committee of Administrators (COA) held a lengthy meeting to discuss the Deloitte's audit report on various state associations.

The Committee of Administrators (COA) held a meeting on Deloitte's audit report © AFP

Headed by former CAG Vinod Rai, the Committee of Administrators (COA) held a lengthy meeting that lasted for more than six hours on Friday. The main agenda of the meeting was Deloitte's audit report on various state associations. Justice (Retd) RM Lodha, panel secretary Gopal Shankarnarayan were also part of the meeting, that also saw BCCI CEO Rahul Johri as one of the members to be present at the venue. The COA will look after the elections in all state cricket associations along with the implementation of the reforms.

The Deloitte Report made some scathing observations about a few state associations including Hyderabad Cricket Association. It will be interesting to know, what kind of conclusions the COA reach after a detailed study of the report.

This was also the first meeting of the committee after Vikram Limaye represented BCCI at the ICC Board Meet where the global body, led by former BCCI president Shashank Manohar, decided to curtail India's revenue.

Rai refused to divulge any information about the discussions that took place in the meeting.

"We are not supposed to give the media every minuted detail of the meeting," Rai said as he left the venue.

(With PTI Inputs)

