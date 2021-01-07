The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has written to Cricket Australia (CA) asking for relaxation of restrictions in quarantine in Brisbane when the team travels there for the fourth and final Test of the series against the hosts. The Indian cricket board has let the Australian board know of some of the demands of the players, including their wish to have face-to-face meetings as well as having meals together. The players are also opposed to isolating on different floors. The BCCI has requested a bio-bubble like the one it had facilitated in the United Arab Emirates for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The BCCI has asked written permission from CA for the relaxation of quarantine rules in Brisbane.

Queensland has closed its borders for people travelling from New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the city and surrounding areas.

The teams are currently playing the third Test in Sydney, and will have to go through a strict quarantine according to current rules.

Speaking to the media ahead of the third Test, India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane said that the players were not annoyed, but quarantine did provide its set of challenges.

"We are not at all annoyed but yes there are some challenges in quarantine as life in Sydney is completely normal. We are not at all annoyed and we know what's our priority here," Rahane had said.

"First thing first, we are not complaining on anything and we are just focussed on the game," he had added on Wednesday.

The fourth Test at the Gabba is scheduled to begin on January 15.