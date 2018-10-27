BCCI Women's Grievance Cell Head Resigns
The head of the BCCI's Internal Complaints Committee, Karina Kriplani resigned from her post barely six months after the parent body formed the women's grievance cell.
The head of the BCCI's Internal Complaints Committee, Karina Kriplani, on Friday resigned from her post barely six months after the parent body formed the women's grievance cell. Advocate Kriplani's resignation came a day after the Committee Of Administrators (CoA) announced the formation of an independent three-member committee to probe the sexual harassment allegations against Board CEO Rahul Johri. "Yes, Karina has resigned from her post as Internal Complaints Committee head. She has not specified any reasons," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Friday.
The committee was formed after allegations of misconduct by Johri came up on social media. Before her resignation, Kriplani refused to comment on whether her committee would be involved in the Johri probe after the formation of a fresh panel, which has 15 days to submit is the report.
BCCI acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said there is no fresh complaint against Johri after media speculation that a new accuser had come forward against the top official.
- Karina Kripla has not specified any reasons, a senior BCCI official said
- Karina Kriplani was head of the BCCI's Internal Complaints Committee
- Her resignation came after COA set up a committee to Probe charge Johri
Advertisement
Rankings
- TEST
- ODI
- T20
|Rank
|Team
|Rating
|1
|India
|116
|2
|South Africa
|106
|3
|England
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|102
|5
|Australia
|102
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Virat Kohli India
|935
|2
|Steven Smith Australia
|919
|3
|Kane Williamson New Zealand
|847
|4
|Joe Root England
|835
|5
|David Warner Australia
|812
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|James Anderson England
|899
|2
|Kagiso Rabada South Africa
|882
|3
|Vernon Philander South Africa
|826
|4
|Ravindra Jadeja India
|812
|5
|Trent Boult New Zealand
|795
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh
|420
|2
|Ravindra Jadeja India
|400
|3
|Jason Holder West Indies
|381
|4
|Vernon Philander South Africa
|370
|5
|Ravichandran Ashwin India
|342
|Rank
|Team
|Rating
|1
|England
|126
|2
|India
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|112
|4
|South Africa
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|101
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Virat Kohli India
|884
|2
|Rohit Sharma India
|842
|3
|Joe Root England
|818
|4
|David Warner Australia
|803
|5
|Shikhar Dhawan India
|802
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah India
|797
|2
|Rashid Khan Afghanistan
|788
|3
|Kuldeep Yadav India
|700
|4
|Trent Boult New Zealand
|699
|5
|Josh Hazlewood Australia
|696
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Rashid Khan Afghanistan
|353
|2
|Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh
|342
|3
|Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan
|337
|4
|Mitchell Santner New Zealand
|317
|5
|Mohammad Hafeez Pakistan
|307
|Rank
|Team
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|134
|2
|India
|124
|3
|Australia
|121
|4
|England
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|116
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Aaron Finch Australia
|891
|2
|Fakhar Zaman Pakistan
|842
|3
|Lokesh Rahul India
|812
|4
|Colin Munro New Zealand
|801
|5
|Babar Azam Pakistan
|765
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Rashid Khan Afghanistan
|793
|2
|Shadab Khan Pakistan
|723
|3
|Ish Sodhi New Zealand
|700
|4
|Yuzvendra Chahal India
|685
|5
|Mitchell Santner New Zealand
|665
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Glenn Maxwell Australia
|366
|2
|Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan
|314
|3
|Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh
|310
|4
|JP Duminy South Africa
|234
|5
|Marlon Samuels West Indies
|222
Poll of the day
Advertisement