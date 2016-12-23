 
BCCI vs Supreme Court: Let's Wait Till January 3, Says Anurag Thakur

Updated: 23 December 2016 15:16 IST

Anurag Thakur was referring to the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha committee's recommendations on administrative reform in the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Anurag Thakur's days as BCCI president could come to an end after the Supreme Court verdict. © AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Anurag Thakur said he does not want to comment on the Lodha panel case as it is currently sub-judice, but conceded that the current crisis is not in the best interest of cricketers.

He added that BCCI will have to keep everything on hold till the Supreme Court gives its verdict on January 3.

"We know the current situation is not in the best interest of cricketers but the matter is sub-judice. We are in problem and we need to wait till January 3," Thakur told mediapersons on the sidelines of a promotional event for the upcoming Pro Wrestling League.

He was referring to the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha committee's recommendations on administrative reform in the BCCI, which the the Board has not been able to implement as yet.

He took a dig at former cricketers about being critical of BCCI administration.

"The BCCI has created its own infrastructure without taking a single penny from the government. Yet some former cricketers, not all, speak against us," said Thakur.

When asked why BCCI can't have one lakh coaches for 1 lakh village panchayats, he sarcastically remarked: "We have a lot of money but we can't spend it. We need permission for it."

He was referring to Supreme Court directive of stifling of funds for the Board.

He also took a dig at ICC for not including India in the Working group.

"I was there at the meeting and every member felt that for a stronger cricket world, one needs BCCI. If anyone thinks that they can work without BCCI, they should know global cricket needs BCCI," he said.

He also raised questions about how Indian captain Virat Kohli was ignored in the ICC's Test team of the Year.

"ICC should look into the matter as India is No.1 Test team. But I am happy that Ashwin has been adjudged Test Cricketer of the Year."

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Cricket Board of Control for Cricket in India
Highlights
  • Anurag Thakur is the BCCI president
  • The next Supreme Court hearing will be held on January 3
  • BCCI's top brass could change after the verdict
