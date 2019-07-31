 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

BCCI vs Ministry "Cold War" Leaves South Africa A's India Tour In Limbo

Updated: 31 July 2019 21:09 IST

The BCCI is yet to get the mandatory clearance letter from the sports ministry required for the visiting sides.

BCCI vs Ministry "Cold War" Leaves South Africa A
BCCI claimed that it had made the application in March. © AFP

South Africa's A and women team's upcoming tours to India in late August and September respectively have hit a roadblock as the BCCI is yet to get the mandatory clearance letter from the sports ministry required for visiting sides. Normally, whenever a country tours India, the BCCI intimates the sports ministry about the itinerary and gets a routine clearance which helps the visiting sides to carry out their visa processes smoothly. The clearance letter normally comes between 30 and 45 days.

While the BCCI claimed that it had made the application in March and waiting for the clearance letter, a sports ministry official said it is yet to get it.

"The application for the clearance was moved to the sports ministry back in March. There has never been such a delay on their part. The A series and women's series start late August and early September," a BCCI official privy to the developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"The clearance letter from the ministry is sent to the Indian embassy in South Africa and it helps in the visa process. This delay is turning out to be a logistical nightmare. We don't know what's the reason for this delay," the official added.

However, when contacted, a source in the ministry said that they are "unaware of any communication from the BCCI".

"Rather than going to the media, the BCCI officials should have come to the ministry if they had an issue," a sports ministry official said.

"One thing should be clear. The BCCI has to approach the ministry for any pending issue and it's never the other way round," the official stated.

A section in the Cricket Board feels that the bigger implication is the case of ministry wanting the country's richest sporting body to completely come under the ambit of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

On March 18, the BCCI decided to work independently with the NADA for six months on a trial basis without being deemed as a National Sports Federation (NSF).

"This delay for a routine clearance could well mean that the ministry wants to go all out to bring BCCI under its umbrella as a NSF. Otherwise, a four-month delay is unheard of even if we took into consideration that there were general elections," said the BCCI official.

When the same question was posed to the ministry official, he replied: "All NSFs are under one government anti-doping agency and that is NADA. BCCI cannot sign a separate Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NADA without being fully compliant. In fact, when BCCI CEO Rahul Johri had come for a meeting earlier, the ministry brass had clearly told him so."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket BCCI
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • South Africa's A team is scheduled to tour India in late August
  • BCCI is yet to get the mandatory clearance letter from sports ministry
  • A sports ministry official said it is yet to get it
Related Articles
BCCI Official Questions Prithvi Shaw
BCCI Official Questions Prithvi Shaw's Doping Ban Period: Report
"Captain Can Say Anything, Doesn
"Captain Can Say Anything, Doesn't Bother Us," Says Anshuman Gaekwad On Virat Kohli's Comments On Head Coach
"Accept My Fate": Prithvi Shaw On Being Suspended For Doping Violation
"Accept My Fate": Prithvi Shaw On Being Suspended For Doping Violation
"It
"It's Misconception That You've More Power If You've Played More": MSK Prasad
BCCI Searching For A Coach Good At Man-Management, Planning
BCCI Searching For A Coach Good At Man-Management, Planning
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.