BCCI vs Lodha Panel: Supreme Court Replaces Fali Nariman With Anil Divan

Updated: 03 January 2017 13:13 IST

Fali Nariman told a bench headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur that he had represented the cricket body (BCCI) as a lawyer in 2009 and hence, did not want to be part of this exercise.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday replaced eminent jurist Fali Nariman with senior lawyer Anil Divan after the former informed the the top court that he would not assist it in recommending names for BCCI administrators.

Nariman told a bench headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur that has represented the powerful cricket body as a lawyer in the past (2009) and hence, and hence wanted to recuse himself from this exercise.

The bench, also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, then requested Divan to assist senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam, who is working with the court as an amicus curiae in the matter and recommend names of administrators to run the Indian cricket board.

The court had asked the two lawyers to suggest names of possible administrators within two weeks.

On Monday, the court ordered removal of Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke from the posts of BCCI President and Secretary respectively.

It had also ordered initiation of contempt and perjury proceedings against them.

(With inputs from PTI)

Highlights
  • Supreme Court replaced Fali Nariman with Anil Divan
  • Nariman expressed his inability to assist the court
  • On Monday, Supreme Court ordered removal of Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke
