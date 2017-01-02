BCCI vs Lodha Committee: Top 10 Recommendations by The Panel

BCCI vs Lodha: The Supreme Court on Monday decided to remove board president Anurag Thakur. © NDTV
Following are the top 10 recommendations made by the Lodha Committee
- One association of each state will be a full member and will have the right to vote. The Lodha panel proposed the relegation of Railways, Services and Universities as Associate members.
- It recommended separating the governing bodies of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and BCCI. It also proposed restricting the powers of the IPL Governing Council.
- The panel stated that BCCI office bearers must not be ministers or government servants and that they must have not held office in the BCCI for a period of nine years or three terms. The Lodha committee said that no BCCI office-bearer can have more than two consecutive terms.
- Office-bearers in BCCI should not be beyond the age of 70 years.
- The panel also recommended legalisation of betting with an inbuilt mechanism.
- The report also proposed the constitution and establishment of a players association.
- For the sake of transparency BCCI was asked to upload all its rules and other details on the official website.
- The panel stated that an Ethics Officer will decide on conflict of interest.
- The panel suggested that the BCCI should come under the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
- According to the panel, cricketing matters of the BCCI should be handled by former players while non-cricketing matters would be handled by CEO along with six assistant managers and two committees.
(With inputs from agencies)
Topics : Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
