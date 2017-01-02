BCCI vs Lodha Committee: Top 10 Recommendations by The Panel

BCCI vs Lodha: Supreme Court on Monday ordered the removal of Anurag Thakur as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), over the failure to enact a series of recommended reforms. In a landmark ruling, a panel of judges said that Thakur and BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke would have to stand down immediately. The order came after the judges also slapped restrictions on the BCCI's accounts last year over its failure to implement a series of reforms recommended by a panel headed by former Chief Justice, Rajendra Mal Lodha. While the BCCI has implemented some recommendations of the panel, the apex court wanted the cricket body to implement the committee report in toto.