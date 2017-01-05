 
N Srinivasan Resurfaces, May Chair 'Informal' BCCI Meeting

Updated: 05 January 2017 16:47 IST

While the Supreme Court has removed Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke as BCCI president and secretary respectively, there are undercurrents in the board that say that the game wasn't over. This is where N Srinivasan makes an interesting return.

N Srinivasan, the former ICC and BCCI chief, still has clout in Indian cricket. © AFP

Ousted BCCI president N Srinivasan made a reappearance, when he called a meeting in Bangalore on Saturday to discuss the future course of action for the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

According to The Indian Express, the former ICC and BCCI chief still has enough clout and the meeting is likely to be attended by several big names in the cricket administration fraternity, including Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary Kasi Viswanathan and Brijesh Patel from Karnataka.

"The administrators will take charge (after January 19) but to implement the Lodha reforms they will have to change the BCCI constitution, which requires a three-fourths majority. As things stand now, at least 17 state associations will still say 'no' to the changes. So I don't know how the changes would be ushered in," a former BCCI office-told The Indian Express.

However, given that Srinivasan himself was removed largely for bringing the game to disrepute, how he fits into the frame remains to be seen.

Cricket Board of Control for Cricket in India
