BCCI vs Lodha Committee: Cricket Board Braces Itself for Another Supreme Court Ruling

Updated: 02 January 2017 23:40 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had sacked BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke for not implementing the Lodha Committee reforms in toto

The Supreme Court already ordered the removal of BCCI President Anurag Thakur. © NDTV

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), already reeling from the twin blow of president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke being sacked by the Supreme Court, will now be holding its breath as the apex court is expected to make another ruling about the body on Tuesday.

The court on Wednesday sacked Thakur and Shirke for not implementing the Lodha Committee reports in toto.

While making its judgement, the Supreme Court also directed the other office-bearers of BCCI to convey their acceptance of implementing the Lodha Committee recommendations.

The Tripura Cricket Association has already made clear its intentions to implement the recommendations.

But if the cricket body had thought that it would get some breathing space, that hope seems to be a little misplaced since the Supreme Court has another ruling on BCCI listed in Tuesday's proceedings.

While it is not known which specific case the judgement would be about, in the current scenario the BCCI could expect some more censures.

It may be recalled that Thakur has charges of perjury against him and has been served a show-cause notice regarding that. Shirke also has contempt of court charges against him.

