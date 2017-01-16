 
BCCI VP Ganga Raju quits office, GVK Ranga Raju Takes Over As New Andhra Cricket Association chief

Updated: 16 January 2017 20:17 IST

Ganga Raju had earlier demitted office as BCCI vice-president as he had already completed nine years as office bearer of both state and national body.

GVK Ranga Raju took over as new Andhra Cricket Association chief on Monday. © NDTV

After the Supreme Court order, former BCCI vice-president Gokaraju Gangaraju has quit as secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) while GVK Rangaraju has taken over as the new chief.

The Executive Committee of the ACA was held on Monday in Vijayawada where Ranga Raju was elected President in place of DVSS Somayajulu.

Arun Kumar will be new General Secretary while V Durga Prasad as the Joint Secretary. PV Deva Varma is the new Vice President while KS Ramachandra Rao is the Treasurer.

The vacancies are caused by demitting of office by the three office bearers - Somayajulu as President, Ganga Raju as general secretary and MA Rahim treasurer.

"The Co-option took place for the posts of Joint Secretary and Vice President because of the Co-option of Sri G.V.K. Ranga Raju from Vice President to President and Sri Ch. Arun Kumar from Hon. Joint Secretary to Hon. Gen. Secretary," an ACA release stated.

Highlights
  • Arun Kumar will be the new General Secretary
  • V Durga Prasad elected as the Joint Secretary
  • The vacancies are caused by demitting of office by the 3 office bearers
