Sachin Tendulkar, one of the greatest batsmen to have played the game, gave Indian fans innumerable memories during his long international career which lasted 24 years and the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) latest tweet featured one such iconic moment. The BCCI on Thursday shared a video when batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar surpassed the West Indian great Brian Lara to become the leading run-scorer in Test cricket.

"This Day in 2008 @sachin_rt surpassed Brian Lara to become the highest run-scorer in Tests," the BCCI's tweet read.

This Day in 2008 - @sachin_rt surpassed Brian Lara to become the highest run-scorer in Tests pic.twitter.com/XoRTNF2zAs — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2019

The video filled the fans with nostalgia as it helped them relive the iconic moment involving the Indian great.

Tendulkar achieved this feat on October 17, 2008 playing against Australia at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Tendulkar overtook Brian Lara's tally of 11,953 runs by guiding Peter Siddle's delivery through the vacant third-man region for three runs.

Tendulkar reached the milestone in 152 Tests and 247 innings at an average of 54.03 while Lara had taken 131 Tests.

He played Test cricket for another five years and retired in November 2013, after playing a record 200 Test matches.

His finished his Test career with 15,921 runs, with the help of 51 centuries -- both of which are still a world record.

The only batsman who is looks like he is closing in on Tendulkar's formidable record is the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Tendulkar has 49 One-day Internationals (ODIs) centuries to his name, while Kohli is on the second spot with 43 hundreds in the format.

While Kohli is quickly closing in on Tendulkar's most centuries record in ODIs, he still has a long way to go in Test cricket as he is behind by 25 centuries.