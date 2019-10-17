 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: BCCI's Video Of Sachin Tendulkar Becoming Leading Run-Scorer In Tests Turns Fans Nostalgic

Updated: 17 October 2019 17:16 IST

Sachin Tendulkar gave Indian fans innumerable memories during his long international career and BCCI's video featured one such iconic moment.

Watch: BCCI
Sachin Tendulkar finished his Test career with 15,921 runs. © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar, one of the greatest batsmen to have played the game, gave Indian fans innumerable memories during his long international career which lasted 24 years and the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) latest tweet featured one such iconic moment. The BCCI on Thursday shared a video when batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar surpassed the West Indian great Brian Lara to become the leading run-scorer in Test cricket.

"This Day in 2008 @sachin_rt surpassed Brian Lara to become the highest run-scorer in Tests," the BCCI's tweet read.

The video filled the fans with nostalgia as it helped them relive the iconic moment involving the Indian great.

Tendulkar achieved this feat on October 17, 2008 playing against Australia at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Tendulkar overtook Brian Lara's tally of 11,953 runs by guiding Peter Siddle's delivery through the vacant third-man region for three runs.

Tendulkar reached the milestone in 152 Tests and 247 innings at an average of 54.03 while Lara had taken 131 Tests.

He played Test cricket for another five years and retired in November 2013, after playing a record 200 Test matches.

His finished his Test career with 15,921 runs, with the help of 51 centuries -- both of which are still a world record.

The only batsman who is looks like he is closing in on Tendulkar's formidable record is the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Tendulkar has 49 One-day Internationals (ODIs) centuries to his name, while Kohli is on the second spot with 43 hundreds in the format.

While Kohli is quickly closing in on Tendulkar's most centuries record in ODIs, he still has a long way to go in Test cricket as he is behind by 25 centuries.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Cricket Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali BCCI
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar gave Indian fans innumerable memories in his long career
  • BCCI posted a video featuring Tendulkar's one such iconic moment
  • Sachin Tendulkar finished his Test career with 15,921 runs
Related Articles
Multiple Super Overs "Fair Way To Obtain Result": Sachin Tendulkar Welcomes ICC
Multiple Super Overs "Fair Way To Obtain Result": Sachin Tendulkar Welcomes ICC's Rule Change
Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara Among Stars To Play T20 Tournament In India
Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara Among Stars To Play T20 Tournament In India
India Women vs South Africa Women: Mithali Raj First Woman Cricketer To Play International Cricket For Over Two Decades
India Women vs South Africa Women: Mithali Raj First Woman Cricketer To Play International Cricket For Over Two Decades
Air Force Day 2019: Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Indian Air Force On 87th Anniversary
Air Force Day 2019: Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Indian Air Force On 87th Anniversary
Dussehra 2019: Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir Wish Fans On Vijayadashami
Dussehra 2019: Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir Wish Fans On Vijayadashami
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.