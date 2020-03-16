 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

BCCI Employees Told To Work From Home Due To Coronavirus: Report

Updated: 16 March 2020 20:03 IST

Coronavirus pandemic has forced the BCCI to shut down its headquarter in Mumbai from Tuesday with its employees being told to work from home.

BCCI Employees Told To Work From Home Due To Coronavirus: Report
The BCCI has already postponed the IPL-13 till April 15. © AFP

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the BCCI to shut down its headquarter in Mumbai from Tuesday with its employees being told to work from home. It has been learnt that the employees have been asked to "work from home" with all the cricketing operations already being suspended till further notice. "The BCCI employees were today notified that the headquarters at the Wankhede Stadium will be shut down in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. All the staffers have been told to work from home," a top source from the Board told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The BCCI has already postponed the IPL-13 till April 15 along with all other domestic tournaments, including the Irani Cup and women's Challenger Trophy.

India has so far reported 114 positive cases with two deaths. The global death toll has crossed 6,000 and the number of infected is over 160,000.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket BCCI
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • COVID-19 pandemic has forced the BCCI to shut down its headquarter
  • BCCI employees have been told to work from home
  • All cricketing operations have been suspended till further notice
Related Articles
If IPL Happens, It Will Be A Shortened Tournament: Sourav Ganguly
If IPL Happens, It Will Be A Shortened Tournament: Sourav Ganguly
BCCI Suspends All Domestic Games, Including Irani Cup Due To Coronavirus
BCCI Suspends All Domestic Games, Including Irani Cup Due To Coronavirus
IPL 2020: BCCI To Decide Future Action On IPL In Interest Of Public Health
IPL 2020: BCCI To Decide Future Action On IPL In Interest Of Public Health
Curtailed Tournament Among Options Discussed In IPL Meet: Report
Curtailed Tournament Among Options Discussed In IPL Meet: Report
"Safety First": Shah Rukh Khan Tweets After IPL Meet
"Safety First": Shah Rukh Khan Tweets After IPL Meet
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.