BCCI To Reward Indian Players For Winning Blind Cricket World Cup

Updated: 27 January 2018 17:59 IST

Vinod Rai said that the Cricket Board will look to provide the Blind Cricket team financial security.

Team India celebrate after winning the Blind Cricket World Cup. © Twitter

Blind cricket World Cup-winning cricketers will be rewarded for their performance by the BCCI, Committee of Administrators (COA) chairman Vinod Rai on Sunday. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by two wickets in a thrilling summit clash to retain the Blind Cricket World Cup title in Sharjah last week. Accolades poured in for the team, which has now won the title twice, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating it. "They (BCCI) are going to make an announcement about a certain amount which has been set aside, within a week's time. For the encouragement of this team. And two, to develop blind cricket. It's being done," Rai said.

"Their performance has been remarkable. Woh hamare nigrani mein aa gaye hain (They are being watched by us). It's a work in progress, I'm not able to make an official announcement now. We are working towards it."

Rai said the Cricket Board will look to provide them financial security.

"They are jobless. Even I have come to hear that a couple of players among them are disillusioned now and want to go back and sell chikki (one kind of traditional sweet) on trains.

"We are concerned and working to remove all of these hardships. Give us a week's time. We will make some announcement soon," he reiterated.

Rai further said said a women's cricketers committee was preparing a roadmap for the women's IPL.

"IPL for women's cricket, we have a women's committee working on it. They are preparing the roadmap. In two-three months time we will have a clear picture of it," he said.

Highlights
  • India had beaten Pakistan by two wickets in the Blind cricket World Cup
  • We are concerned and working to remove all of these hardships, Rai said
  • BCCI are going to make an announcement about a certain amount: Rai
