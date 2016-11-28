 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

BCCI to Hold SGM on December 2 to Discuss Status Report

Updated: 28 November 2016 20:39 IST

The Lodha Committee has demanded removal of all office-bearers and has sought directions from apex court to appoint GK Pillai as an observer.

BCCI to Hold SGM on December 2 to Discuss Status Report
BCCI will hold its Special General Meeting on December 2 © AFP

Mohali:

The under-fire Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) will hold its Special General Meeting on December 2 in New Delhi to discuss the Status Report filed by the Supreme Court appointed Justice RM Lodha Committee.

The Lodha Committee has demanded removal of all office-bearers and has sought directions from apex court to appoint former Union Home Secretary GK Pillai as an observer. "Yes, we will be having Special General Meeting (SGM) in New Delhi on December 2. The agenda is to discuss the Status Report filed by the Lodha Committee," a senior BCCI official said.

The BCCI is supposed to file a Compliance report in Supreme Court on December 3 with the court's next proceedings on December 5.

It has been learnt that during the meeting of treasurers' of all state associations in Mumbai, BCCI president Anurag Thakur discussed the ongoing problems at length.

"The president said that the problem with BCCI has been that we have not been very good at engaging with the general public about the kind of work BCCI has done to improve the cricketing standard in the country -- be it creating infrastructure or by generating funds which also meant that cricketers had more financial security," a state association official, who attended the meeting told PTI.

It was learnt that media managers of state associations will be told to upgrade the websites and also update the common public about what kind of benefits players have had in recent years playing IPL.

"There is a lot of negative perception about IPL. It was discussed if state associations in their websites could put up videos telling stories of those cricketers who hail from the hinterland of their states and have made it big in the IPL. How their lives changed post IPL and how it made them better cricketers."

The treasurers of the state association were told to create a checklist of vendors considering that GST (Goods and Services Tax) will be implemented from next financial year.

"If there is a vendor associated with state association, who has been blacklisted for not properly paying his taxes, the said body can face trouble in such scenario. We have been asked that each vendor's due diligence should be done," he said.

Topics : India Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket Anurag Thakur
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • BCCI will hold SGM on December 2
  • The meeting will be held in New-Delhi
  • The BCCI is supposed to file a Compliance report in SC on Dec 3
Related Articles
BCCI vs Supreme Court: Let's Wait Till January 3, Says Anurag Thakur
BCCI vs Supreme Court: Let's Wait Till January 3, Says Anurag Thakur
No Performance Incentive For Team India Due to Supreme Court Order
No Performance Incentive For Team India Due to Supreme Court Order
Closer India-Pakistan Cricket Ties Needed For Reviving Asian Bloc: PCB
Closer India-Pakistan Cricket Ties Needed For Reviving Asian Bloc: PCB
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.