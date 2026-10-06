The BCCI on Tuesday invited applications for one position on the men's selection committee following the exit of chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. Agarkar's tenure ended on October 4, with the former India pacer having informed the Indian cricket board, just before the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting on September 18, that he would not seek an extension to his contract. Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha is currently the interim chairman of selectors for the men's team, with Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra and RP Singh being the other current members of the panel.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for one position on its Men's Selection Committee," the BCCI said on its website.

The member of the Men's Selection Committee will be responsible for selecting the Senior National Men's Team for representation in Tests, One-Day Internationals, Twenty20 Internationals and any other format. The committee will also play an important role in identifying talent and developing strong bench strength for the Senior National Men's Team.

Key Responsibilities

According to the BCCI release, the member of the Men's Selection Committee will be responsible for:

# Selecting the best possible Senior National Men's Team in a fair and transparent manner, while identifying talent and developing a strong bench strength.

# Scouting and assessing players through domestic and international matches and contributing to the selection and development of the Senior National Men's Team across formats.

# Attending team meetings and travelling to watch domestic and international matches, as required.

# Preparing and providing quarterly evaluation reports on the team's performance to the BCCI Apex Council.

# Addressing the media on team selection.

# Appointing the captain of the team in each format.

Qualifications & Experience

Should have played a minimum of seven Test matches; OR

30 first-class matches; OR

10 One-Day International matches and 20 first-class matches.

Must have retired from the game at least five years earlier.

Any person who has been a member of any cricket committee, as defined in the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, for a cumulative period of five years will not be eligible to be a member of the Men's Selection Committee.

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