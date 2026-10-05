Fast bowler Akash Deep is set for a Test recall as the selectors prepare to pick three India squads for the upcoming New Zealand tour, which begins with the T20I series on October 22. The 29-year-old Akash, who was out of action for seven months due to a lower back stress injury, made a successful comeback to domestic cricket in Irani Cup, picking up a match haul of 6 for 68 across two innings in which he sent down nearly 24 overs. "The Indian team management had told Rest of India coaching staff that Akash Deep should be handled with care as he is due for national comeback for the New Zealand series," a BCCI official privy to developments told PTI.

"He is completely fit and bowling at an average speed of 138 to 140 kmph which is an indicator that all is well."

The selection committee is expected to be convened either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The four-man committee led by Pragyan Ojha will also pick the squads for the India A's shadow tour of New Zealand where they would play three 'unofficial Tests' as part of the preparations for the two WTC games, starting November 19.

In between there are five ODI games as a big part of the tune-up to next year's 50 over World Cup.

The T20 squad is least of worry for the selection committee as most of the members of the Asian Games winning squad and the ones playing the series against West Indies will be picked.

The tricky selections will be the ODI squad and the Test squad with only four-day gap between the last ODI (November 15 in Tauranga) and first Test (November 19, Wellington).

With one day assigned for travel, the Indian team will have roughly three days of practice before the Tests and there are at least 7-8 players who will play both formats.

They include skipper Shubman Gill, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (reserve opener in ODI), keeper-batter KL Rahul, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Nitish Kumar Reddy to name a few.

Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar are also expected to be picked but their selection will be subject to fitness.

Since the India A series 'Tests' (October 24 to November 10) overlap with first three ODIs (November 4, 7 and 10), there a chance some of these may miss the 'A' Tests and compete in 50-over games.

However, some of the Test specialists and one-format players like Rishabh Pant (first keeper), Dhruv Jurel (second keeper), No. 3 Devdutt Padikkal, reserve opener Sai Sudharsan will play at least one of the three 'A' Tests to get into the groove.

Shreyas Iyer might lead India in last two ODIs

There remains a possibility that skipper Gill and few of the Test regulars will not be a part of the last two ODI games to start preparation for the Test series.

In case Gill decides to prepare for Tests, then vice-captain Shreyas Iyer will shoulder the responsibility to captain the side.

The Test squad could be 16 or 17 members as there is a chance to accommodate an extra fast bowler.

Bumrah, Siraj, Prasidh, Brar, Akash Deep are in the mix As of now.

If the sixth pacer goes, it could be a choice from among Auqib Nabi, Mukesh Kumar and Anshul Kamboj. In any case, all three are in line for India A call-up.

A big squad means that the team will have ready replacements, if required, considering it is not easy to fly down replacements to New Zealand.

The BCCI has actually prepared visas for 60 top national cricketers for this tour keeping in mind T20Is, ODIs, Tests and three India 'A' unofficial red ball games.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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