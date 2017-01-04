BCCI Selection Meet For India-England ODI, T20I Series On January 6

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led India face England in the first ODI on January 15 in Pune.

The meeting of the senior selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the India-England ODI and T20 international series will be held on Friday, January 6, at the Board headquarters in Mumbai.

In a press release, BCCI stated that the agenda of the meeting will be to select India 'A' team to play two warm-up one-day matches against England at CCI Mumbai and also the Indian team for the three-match ODI and three-match T20I series to be played against England from January 15 to February 01.

The selection committee meeting will be followed by a press conference, which will be addressed by MSK Prasad, chairman, senior selection committee.

"The meeting of the All-India Senior Selection Committee of the BCCI will be held on Friday, January 06, 2017, at 12:30 PM IST at the BCCI headquarters, Cricket Centre, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai," said the BCCI release.

Earlier, there was some confusion as to when the selection meet will be held after the Supreme Court's recent order hit the Indian cricket board hard.

Things are still not clear if all the selectors, including Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjape, can play an active role in the meet as they do not meet the criteria suggested by the Lodha committee.

According to the Lodha panel recommendations, the members of the selection committee should be former Test players, but both Khoda and Paranjape have only played limited overs cricket for India. Other selectors MSK Prasad, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh have played Test cricket for India.

India won the five-match Test series against England 4-0. India and England will face off in the 3-match ODI rubber starting in Pune on January 15. The T20I series will begin in Kanpur on January 26.