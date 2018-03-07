 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

BCCI Player Contracts: Shikhar Dhawan Gets 1400 Per Cent Hike, Virat Kohli 350 Per Cent

Updated: 07 March 2018 19:55 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and R Ashwin, who were relegated to the second tier, will get 150 per cent jumps. Rohit Sharma gets a boost of 700 per cent.

BCCI Player Contracts: Shikhar Dhawan Gets 1400 Per Cent Hike, Virat Kohli 350 Per Cent
Both Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan received a significant hike © AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a new contract system and compensation structure for Indian cricket that will see the cricketers earn a lot more than what they used to in previous years. The biggest winners from the newly-announced list were India skipper Virat Kohli and opener Shikhar Dhawan. Kohli received a pay hike of 350 per cent while Dhawan got a mindboggling 1400 per cent hike. Dhawan was upgraded from last year's Grade C to a newly-introduced Grade A+. Former India captain MS Dhoni was relegated to the second tier, Grade A. Despite the grade-wise demotion, Dhoni will get a significant hike of 150 per cent.

Kohli along with Rohit Sharma, Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were awarded the new A+ contract announced by the BCCI.

records

Rohit also received a 700 per cent pay hike as he was also part of the new Grade A category.

Significantly, Mohammed Shami, whose wife Hasin Jahan has accused him of torture and cheating, does not feature in any of the categories.

BCCI has given Grade A contracts to seven players. Apart from Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Wriddhiman Saha are in Grade A.

Even the low-profile Saha gets a 500 per cent hike.

The players in Grade A+ will be paid Rs. 7 crore each, while Rs. 5 crore will be paid to the Grade A players.

"The CoA was of the view that the performance and position of Indian Cricket needs to be recognised with the fee structure comparable to the best in the world," BCCI release said.

KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma and Dinesh Karthik have been awarded Grade B contracts. These players will be paid Rs. 3 crore each.

The players who are in Grade C include Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Karun Nair, Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel and Jayant Yadav. These players will be paid Rs. 1 crore each.

Last year, the contracts were divided into three categories, A, B and C. Grade A players received 2 crore rupees, Grade B received 1 crore rupees and Grade C got 50 lakh rupees. This year saw a significant jump in all the three categories monetary-wise. The new grading system saw Grade A+ players receive 7 crore rupees, Grade A players get 5 crore rupees, Grade B get 3 crore rupees and Grade C players will take home a crore rupees each.

Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni Jasprit Bumrah Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The BCCI have introduced a new grade system altogether - Grade A+
  • Five players will recieve Rs 7 Cr annualy from BCCI
  • Kohli, Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan are the big winner
Related Articles
Mohammed Shami Excluded From Contracts Because Of Wife
Mohammed Shami Excluded From Contracts Because Of Wife's Complaint Against Him: Cricket Board To NDTV
MS Dhoni Gets Lower Grade In New BCCI Player Contracts; Mohammed Shami Left Out
MS Dhoni Gets Lower Grade In New BCCI Player Contracts; Mohammed Shami Left Out
County Stint Will Help Virat Kohli Prepare For England Tour, Says Kapil Dev
County Stint Will Help Virat Kohli Prepare For England Tour, Says Kapil Dev
Nidahas Trophy: Rohit Sharma Says India Not Favourites To Win Tri-Series
Nidahas Trophy: Rohit Sharma Says India Not Favourites To Win Tri-Series
Virat Kohli Reminds Me Of Imran Khan, Says India Coach Ravi Shastri
Virat Kohli Reminds Me Of Imran Khan, Says India Coach Ravi Shastri
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 06 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.