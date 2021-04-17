The BCCI has zeroed in on venues where T20 World Cup will be held with Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the final. The other venues are Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Dharamsala. Moreover, the Pakistan cricket team, led by Babar Azam, will have no difficulty in travelling to India for the ICC T20 World Cup in October as the government is set to grant visas to the players from the neighbouring nation. It has been learnt that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has informed the Apex Council about government's decision on giving visas to the Pakistan players.

"The visa issue of Pakistan cricket team has been sorted. However whether the fans can travel across the border to watch matches is still not clear," an Apex Council member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"It will be decided in due course of time. However we had promised ICC that it will be sorted. The secretary announced during the meeting."

India and Pakistan have not played bilateral series for many years now due to political tension between two countries.