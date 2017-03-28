BCCI Office Bearers Show Defiance to CoA

In a show of defiance, the existing office bearers of the BCCI have hinted to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) that the Special General Meeting (SGM) to be held on April 9 would go ahead as scheduled.

They have also invited those CoA members, who are unable to attend the meeting physically, to link up with the proceedings via video conferencing while heeding to the order to put off the meeting of the National Cricket Academy which was scheduled on Tuesday.

In a point-to-point reply to the seven-point "dos and don'ts" sent to them two days ago, the trio of office bearers - after a meeting with the CoA on Monday - have also said that as per the order of the apex court of the country on January 2, the elected office bearers are required to carry out their duties that are stipulated in the "Rules and Regulations of the BCCI".

The office bearers who have sent the reply after meeting two members of the CoA - Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji - and BCCI's CEO Rahul Johri were senior vice president C K Khanna, joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry.

"As per the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated the 2nd January 2017, the elected office bearers are required to carry out their duties," the trio stated in its reply sent to the CoA, a copy of which has been made available to PTI.

"With regard to the request for change in date of the SGM made in today's meeting as well as in the subsequent email, the same can hardly be effected by us in view of the nature of the requisition by a majority of the General Body and its notice having already been issued to over three dozen members. "However, all arrangements for attending the meeting via Video Conferencing will be made for all members of the CoA in case any one of them is not able to attend the meeting in person. Additionally, in view of your wishes for deferment of the NCA Board, the undersigned Acting Secretary conferred with the Chairman of the NCA Board and succeeded in having the meeting adjourned to another date," it read.

"With regard to direction 1, the Acting President BCCI, on the request of a majority of the members of BCCI had instructed the Acting Secretary yesterday i.e. 26.03.2017 to call for a Special General Meeting specifying even the agenda, pursuant to which a meeting notice was issued by Acting Secretary yesterday, copy of which had been sent to you.

"It is our understanding, on the basis of legal advice received regarding the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court that the directions which the CoA has been empowered to issue cannot override the extant Rules and Regulations of the BCCI," the letter further read.

The trio further said that as per the Supreme Court's order, they are eligible to be part of any BCCI committee. "We, as elected office bearers, have a responsibility to follow the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI as well as act as per the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court.

"Further, as pointed out to you today, there is no order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court that disqualifies any person from being a member of any Committee of the BCCI or to represent the BCCI or any of its members on account of being over the age of 70. The disqualifications as per the orders of the Hon'ble Court are only for becoming Office Bearers of the BCCI or the State Cricket Associations."

The reply concludes by saying: "Our intention is to work with the CoA in an amicable and constructive manner whilst exercising our duties. As discussed with you earlier today, we shall be working with you in the best interests of the BCCI."