 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

BCCI Never Responded to ICC's Mails on India-Pakistan Women's Matches

Updated: 23 November 2016 20:38 IST

The ICC went by the book and it would have been a different scenario had BCCI given in writing that the political tension and cross-border terrorism was the reason for their "forfeiture"

BCCI Never Responded to ICC's Mails on India-Pakistan Women's Matches
The docking of points by ICC was reportedly due to lack of communication from BCCI. © PTI

New Delhi:

The ICC's decision to award six points to Pakistan after the Indian women's team was deemed to have forfeited each of the three matches of the ICC Women's Championship was a result of non-communication from the BCCI about the team's participation.

A well-informed source told PTI that there were multiple e-mail communication from ICC, but there was no response to any of the e-mails to provide reasons for not playing the series against Pakistan, which was scheduled to be held between 1 August and 31 October.

The ICC went by the book and it would have been a different scenario had BCCI given in writing that the political tension and cross-border terrorism was the reason for their "forfeiture".

The ICC rule states that a documented reason is a must, which the governing body never had in its disposal.

It was also learnt that the BCCI has not filed any official appeal to the world cricket's governing body.

An ICC technical committee assigned to decide the matter felt the "BCCI had not been able to establish "acceptable reasons" for not participating in this series" at a time when Indian teams had been playing Pakistan in other international sport events.

The Indo-Pak clash in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Malaysia is being cited as example by many, and the junior hockey team from Pakistan is also coming to India for the Youth World Cup.

While BCCI bigwigs point their fingers at ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar, the counter point is that Manohar is not involved in this decision with the technical committee being headed by Geoff Allardice.

This is not the first time a country has been sanctioned for not honouring its obligation in an ICC event. Australia and the West Indies lost points as they did not play their scheduled matches in Sri Lanka during the ICC Cricket World Cup 1996, citing security concerns.

England and New Zealand similarly forfeited points by refusing to tour Zimbabwe and Kenya respectively during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003.

According to a well-informed source, ICC was also not bothered when parallels were being drawn between the Faf du Plessis 'mintgate' incident and ball tampering allegations levelled against Indian captain Virat Kohli since the video that emerged was outside the five-day reporting window.

When contacted a BCCI official said: "This is an excuse being used by the ICC. They very well know that we require government permission to play Pakistan. I don't think they are giving the right picture."

Topics : Cricket Board of Control for Cricket in India International Cricket Council
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • BCCI reportedly didn't respond to ICC's mails on Indo-Pak women's matches
  • ICC awarded six points to Pakistan after India forfeited three matches
  • The matches pertain to the ICC Women's Championship
Related Articles
No PCB, ICC Restrictions on Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif: Shahryar Khan
No PCB, ICC Restrictions on Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif: Shahryar Khan
Pakistan Cricket Board Prepares to Take Legal Recourse Against BCCI
Pakistan Cricket Board Prepares to Take Legal Recourse Against BCCI
India to Take Part in Women's Asia Cup, Uncertainty on Game vs Pakistan
India to Take Part in Women's Asia Cup, Uncertainty on Game vs Pakistan
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.