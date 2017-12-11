 
BCCI Lifts Ban On Rajasthan Cricket Association

Updated: 11 December 2017 15:49 IST

The RCA filed a suit against its suspension by the BCCI, to which the board had asked the association to withdraw all pending cases and not to involve the cricket board in any case.

BCCI revokes ban on RCA © PTI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday decided to lift the ban on the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) provided former IPL chief Lalit Modi stays away from its functioning, the Board decided in its Special General Meeting (SGM). "Yes, the ban on the RCA has been lifted but with certain conditions," BCCI acting President C.K. Khanna was quoted as saying by IANS. The RCA was suspended by the Indian cricket board in May 2014 when ex-Indian Premier League (IPL) Commissioner Modi was re-elected its president.

Since its suspension in 2014, RCA's cricket affairs are being looked after by the BCCI.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) already dissolved the ad-hoc committee that was constituted to run the affairs in Rajasthan cricket, paving the way for the ban to go.

(With IANS inputs)

