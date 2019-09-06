 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

BCCI Issues Showcause Notice To Dinesh Karthik For Attending CPL Promotional Activity

Updated: 06 September 2019 22:46 IST

Dinesh Karthik was seen in Trinbago Knight Riders dressing room and attending their opening CPL match against St Kitts & Nevis in Port of Spain

BCCI Issues Showcause Notice To Dinesh Karthik For Attending CPL Promotional Activity
Dinesh Karthik last played for India during World Cup 2019. © AFP

The BCCI has issued a showcause notice to out-of-favour India player Dinesh Karthik for attending a promotional event of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Trinbago Knight Riders, which is owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The 34-year-old Karthik, who was a controversial pick in India's World Cup squad, was seen in Trinbago Knight Riders dressing room and attending their opening CPL match against St Kitts & Nevis in Port of Spain.

"Yes, Dinesh Karthik has been issued a showcause notice by the BCCI. We have received photographs where Karthik is seen in the dressing room of Trinbago Knight Riders. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has issued a showcause notice asking him to explain why his central contract shouldn't be annulled," a senior BCCI official, privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The BCCI got a screen grab of Karthik, who played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is for India, seen wearing Trinbago Knight Riders jersey and relaxing in the dressing room along side Brendon McCullum.

It is learnt that Karthik, who is the captain of Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, didn't seek any permission from the BCCI to attend the event in the West Indies.

"As a centrally contracted cricketer, Dinesh Karthik had no business being seen in a franchise league which is not IPL. His central contract prevents him from being associated with any private league as it has been the BCCI clause for all active first-class cricketers," the senior official said.

Karthik wasn't available for comment but it is expected that he would be tendering unconditional apology as the National One Day Championship for the Vijay Hazare Trophy starts on September 24, where he is expected to turn up for Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman's international career is believed to be all but over after his failure in the World Cup having scored 8 and 6 in two games that he batted.

His susceptible technique in bowler-friendly conditions was badly exposed after his selection in the national team without any proper ODI performance created a furore. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Krishnakumar Dinesh Karthik Dinesh Karthik India India Cricket Team Cricket BCCI
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The BCCI has issued a showcause notice to Dinesh Karthik
  • Dinesh Karthik was seen in Trinbago Knight Riders dressing room
  • Trinbago Knight Riders is owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan
Related Articles
Watch: Jimmy Neesham
Watch: Jimmy Neesham's Great Catch Dismisses Dinesh Karthik In World Cup Semi-Final
World Cup 2019: Team Management Has Made It Clear "Where I
World Cup 2019: Team Management Has Made It Clear "Where I'll Be Batting", Says Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik Gets First World Cup Match, 15 Years After Making ODI Debut
Dinesh Karthik Gets First World Cup Match, 15 Years After Making ODI Debut
Would
Would've Been Sad Without KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya In World Cup Squad: Dinesh Karthik
Virat Kohli Reveals Why Dinesh Karthik Was Picked Over Rishabh Pant In India World Cup Team
Virat Kohli Reveals Why Dinesh Karthik Was Picked Over Rishabh Pant In India World Cup Team
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.