 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

BCCI Head Anurag Thakur Ready to Meet Lodha Panel After November 9: Source

Updated: 06 November 2016 21:35 IST

BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke will meet Lodha panel together to discuss the implementation of its recommendations, according to a source

BCCI Head Anurag Thakur Ready to Meet Lodha Panel After November 9: Source
The Anurag Thakur-led BCCI has objected to some Lodha Panel recommendations. © NDTV

New Delhi:

BCCI president Anurag Thakur has written a letter to the Supreme Court-appointed Justice RM Lodha panel, intimating them that he is ready to meet the members any day after November 9.

A reliable BCCI source confirmed the development. "Yes, the president has informed the Panel that he is ready to meet post Wednesday. In his affidavit also, he had already apologised that he could not appear before the committee as the Monsoon session of Parliament was on at that point of time," a BCCI official in know of things said on Sunday.

During the meeting last August, Secretary Ajay Shirke had appeared before the panel. It has been learnt that both Thakur and Shirke will meet the panel together to discuss the implementation of the recommendations.

In fact, Thakur filed a 19-point Compliance Report as per Supreme Court's directions, in which he stated about the practical difficulties in implementing the Lodha Committee reforms in totality.

Thakur in his affidavit has stated since neither he nor the secretary (Shirke) have a vote, they cannot force the members units) to accept the recommendations.

In fact the freezing of annual grants has not been able to deter the state units who still maintain that BCCI is being run by Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act.

Some of the major objections raised by the BCCI are One-State One Vote (Mumbai, Baroda, Railways etc lose voting rights), age cap of 70 years, One person-One Post, three-year cooling off period, three national selectors to name a few.

Topics : Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • BCCI has been given time till December 3 to implement Lodha reforms by SC
  • Thakur said BCCI members not ready to accept some Lodha recommendations
  • Next SC hearing in BCCI-Lodha case is on December 5
Related Articles
BCCI vs Supreme Court: Let's Wait Till January 3, Says Anurag Thakur
BCCI vs Supreme Court: Let's Wait Till January 3, Says Anurag Thakur
No Performance Incentive For Team India Due to Supreme Court Order
No Performance Incentive For Team India Due to Supreme Court Order
Closer India-Pakistan Cricket Ties Needed For Reviving Asian Bloc: PCB
Closer India-Pakistan Cricket Ties Needed For Reviving Asian Bloc: PCB
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.