 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Indian Women's Cricket Team Docked Points For Not Playing vs Pakistan, BCCI Furious

Updated: 23 November 2016 16:24 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) awarded Pakistan, who were supposed to host the games, two points for each of the three matches that were scheduled to be held between August 1 and October 31.

Indian Women's Cricket Team Docked Points For Not Playing vs Pakistan, BCCI Furious
With Parliament session on, BCCI president Anurag Thakur was unavailable for comment. © AFP

India have been docked six women's championship match points after failing to play against Pakistan amid simmering tension between the South Asian rivals, the world cricket body said Wednesday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) awarded Pakistan, who were supposed to host the games, two points for each of the three matches that were scheduled to be held between August 1 and October 31.

The ICC technical committee said it had considered written submissions from both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its Pakistani counterpart before making the call.

"The technical committee was sensitive to the current state of relations between the nations of India and Pakistan, but concluded that the BCCI had not been able to establish acceptable reasons for not participating in this series," the ICC said in a statement.

The decision means the Indian eves, who stay fifth in the points table, will miss out on automatic qualification for the 2017 World Cup in England.

Bilateral ties between the men's cricket teams have been suspended since 2012 when Pakistan last toured India, but they have met each other in international tournaments including the World Cup, World T20, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

Topics : Cricket Board of Control for Cricket in India
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Indian women's cricket team was docked six points
  • BCCI's relations with Shashank Manohar-led ICC hit a new low
  • The bilateral series was set to played between August 1 to October 31
Related Articles
BCCI vs Supreme Court: Let's Wait Till January 3, Says Anurag Thakur
BCCI vs Supreme Court: Let's Wait Till January 3, Says Anurag Thakur
No Performance Incentive For Team India Due to Supreme Court Order
No Performance Incentive For Team India Due to Supreme Court Order
Closer India-Pakistan Cricket Ties Needed For Reviving Asian Bloc: PCB
Closer India-Pakistan Cricket Ties Needed For Reviving Asian Bloc: PCB
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.