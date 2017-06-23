 
BCCI Extends Coach Application Deadline Till July 9

Updated: 23 June 2017 21:42 IST

The BCCI on Friday extended the deadline to apply for the post of Head Coach till July 9, ensuring that a broader pool is available to choose from after Anil Kumble's acrimonious exit.

The BCCI on Friday extended the deadline to apply for the post of Head Coach till July 9, ensuring that a broader pool is available to choose from after Anil Kumble's acrimonious exit. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended the timeline for submission of applications for the post of 'Head Coach' for India Men's Cricket Team. The candidates who have applied earlier need not re-apply and will be included in the final list of applicants. The last date for submission of applications is hence extended to the 9th of July, 2017," the release stated.

The release states that applicants should be available for interview in person or via video conferencing by next week which means that the coach will be appointed before the Sri Lanka series starting last week of July.

The process has been now extended by 16 days, which effectively gives former Team Director Ravi Shastri a chance to throw his hat in the ring.

As of now, Shastri has not made his intentions clear but sources say he will only apply if he is assured of appointment. However, with former India captain Sourav Ganguly being a part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), it might not be a smooth sail for Shastri.

Ganguly and Shastri had an infamous fall-out during last year's interview process when the former Team Director accused the former skipper of not being present during his interview via video conference.

A livid Ganguly had then said that if Shastri was so serious about the job, he should have appeared in person rather than appearing via video conference while holidaying in Bangkok.

Topics : India Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
