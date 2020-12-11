Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) president Rupa Gurunath has been sent a notice by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ethics officer DK Jain after a complaint was filed by petitioner Sanjeev Gupta for her alleged conflict of interest. While the TNCA chief has been asked to reply by December 24, the issue raised by Gupta is that apart from being the president of the association, she is also linked to companies related to owners and directors of IPL team Chennai Super Kings. In the letter, Jain has said: "Take notice that a complaint has been received by the Ethics Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (for short "the BCCI") under Article 39 of the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, regarding certain acts, allegedly constituting as "conflict of interest" on your part.

"You may file your written response to the accompanying complaint, supported by duly executed affidavit, on or before 24th December 2020, with the Office of the Ethics Officer, BCCI, Mumbai for further proceedings in the matter.

"Take further notice that on your failure to respond to the present notice, the Ethics Officer shall be constrained to proceed in your absence, without giving any further opportunity of filing a response to the Complaint, to you."

Promoted

Rupa became the first woman to become president of a cricket association in India when she was elected as the TNCA chief last year.

A copy of the notice has also been sent to the BCCI, to enable the board to file its response to the accompanying complaint.