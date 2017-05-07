 
BCCI Discusses 'Dalmiya Model' To Cover ICC Loss

Updated: 07 May 2017 17:26 IST

The late Jagmohan Dalmiya had proposed a model in 2015 on raking in profits using the window available for the now scrapped Champions League T20.

The BCCI SGM was held on Sunday. © BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) General body discussed late former president Jagmohan Dalmiya's proposed model to make up for the notional loss due to the reduced revenue share from the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ICC is ready to pay an additional $100 million to the already earmarked $293 million. But it is still a massive cut from the $573 million that the BCCI was getting earlier. It is learnt that Dalmiya had proposed a model in 2015 on raking in profits using the window available for the now scrapped Champions League T20.

"The Champions League T20 used to be held in September. Now the whole window is available to BCCI. Dalmiya had then proposed that every September we play a bilateral series at home - Tests or limited-overs matches. The costs would be covered from broadcasters money," a state unit official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

He further explained how a projected loss of Rs 1000 crore could be covered in the next five years. "Right now BCCI gets Rs 43 crore approximately for playing one international match (Tests/ODIs/T20s). If every September, we play even a short series - say 3 ODIs and 2 T20 Internationals - you end up making Rs 215 crore from broadcast deal. Multiply it by five years and you get Rs 1075 crore. Why fight with ICC when we can ourselves generate revenue?" the official said.

In fact, it was Rajeev Shukla, who reminded the BCCI members about how Dalmiya used to sort out through dialogue rather than confrontation. "We must remember past presidents like Mr Jagmohan Dalmiya sorted problems through dialogue and not confrontation," Shukla said.

Topics : Cricket Board of Control for Cricket in India International Cricket Council
Highlights
  • BCCI would earlier get $573m from the ICC
  • They will now get $293m with ICC willing to pay an additional $100m
  • Jagmohan Dalmiya had proposed a revenue-making model in 2015
