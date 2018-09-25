 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

BCCI Congratulates Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana For Khel Ratna And Arjuna Award

Updated: 25 September 2018 22:07 IST

Skipper Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana were honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Arjuna award respectively.

BCCI Congratulates Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana For Khel Ratna And Arjuna Award
Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana received national sporting awards © Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday congratulated skipper Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana on being honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Arjuna award respectively. Virat Kohli was conferred the highest sporting honour in the country by President Ram Nath Kovind at the National Sports Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Smriti, the vice-captain of the women's T20I team, who was honoured with the Arjuna award, was absent from the ceremony as she is currently on national duty in Sri Lanka. While Virat has successfully led India in different formats topping the batting charts, Smriti has been scoring heavily at the top of the order with much flair. Congratulating the duo, BCCI acting President CK Khanna said, "National Sports Awards are given to recognise and reward excellence in sports. Both Virat and Smriti have been excellent and it is a proud moment for the BCCI to see them get these awards."

"Virat is the No. 1 batsman in Tests as well as ODIs and an exceptional leader. Smriti's batting skills have been appreciated by one and all and she has a knack of getting big scores outside India," he added.

List of Awardees

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award: Virat Kohli and Mirabai Chanu.

Arjuna Awards: Neeraj Chopra, Jinson Johnson and Hima Das (Athletics); N Sikki Reddy (Badminton); Satish Kumar (Boxing); Smriti Mandhana (Cricket); Shubhankar Sharma (Golf); Manpreet Singh, Savita (Hockey), Ravi Rathore (Polo), Rahi Sarnobat, Ankur Mittal, Shreyasi Singh (Shooting); Manika Batra, G Sathiyan (Table Tennis); Rohan Bopanna (Tennis); Sumit (Wrestling); Pooja Kadian (Wushu); Ankur Dhama (Para-Athletics); Manoj Sarkar (Para-Badminton). 

Dronacharya Awards: CA Kuttappa (Boxing); Vijay Sharma (Weightlifting); A Srinivasa Rao (Table Tennis); Sukhdev Singh Pannu (Athletics); Clarence Lobo (Hockey, Lifetime); Tarak Sinha (Cricket, Lifetime); Jiwan Kumar Sharma (Judo, Lifetime); V R Beedu (Athletics, Lifetime). 

Dhyan Chand Awards: Satyadev Prasad (Archery); Bharat Kumar Chetry (Hockey); Bobby Aloysius (Athletics); Chougale Dadu Dattatray (Wrestling). 

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2018

1. Identification and Nurturing of Budding & Young Talent: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited.

2. Encouragement to Sports through Corporate Social Responsibility: JSW Sports

3. Sports for Development: Isha Outreach    Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2017-18: Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

(With inputs from agencies)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team India Women Virat Kohli Smriti Mandhana BCCI Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu among others who received honours
  • Neeraj Chopra won the Arjuna Award along with sprinter Hima Das
  • BCCI congratulated both Kohli and Mandhana for their awards
Related Articles
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu Conferred Khel Ratna; Neeraj Chopra, Hima Das Get Arjuna Award
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu Conferred Khel Ratna; Neeraj Chopra, Hima Das Get Arjuna Award
Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli Praises India After Thumping Win Over Pakistan In Asia Cup
Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli Praises India After Thumping Win Over Pakistan In Asia Cup
Fascinated By Virat Kohli
Fascinated By Virat Kohli's Success Story, Says Tim Cahill
Amitabh Bachchan Leaves Anushka Sharma Red-Faced On KBC With A Question About Virat Kohli. Watch
Amitabh Bachchan Leaves Anushka Sharma Red-Faced On KBC With A Question About Virat Kohli. Watch
"India Will Find It Difficult In Australia", Says Ricky Ponting
"India Will Find It Difficult In Australia", Says Ricky Ponting
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.