 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Supreme Court Removes Anurag Thakur As BCCI President, Sacks Ajay Shirke: 10 Points

Updated: 02 January 2017 14:00 IST

The Supreme Court today ordered the removal of Anurag Thakur as chief of India's cricket board BCCI, saying all board officials who had not fallen in line with reforms recommended by the Lodha Committee must go. The Supreme Court has also ordered the sacking of BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke. The court said all Lodha recommendations must be implemented and this means that all cricket administrators over 70 years old will have to resign. The verdict in the BCCI versus Lodha Committee came after months of a bitter court battle. The Lodha Committee, appointed by the Supreme Court after a betting scandal in the Indian Premier League, has recommended sweeping changes in the way the board in India is run and led, and had complained that it was refusing to implement them.

Supreme Court Removes Anurag Thakur As BCCI President, Sacks Ajay Shirke: 10 Points
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the removal of BCCI's Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke © Reuters

Here are the latest updates in this big story:
  1. The bench comprising judges Chief Justice T.S. Thakur, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud also issued a contempt notice to Anurag Thakur, who is a BJP lawmaker. At its last hearing two weeks ago, the court has said "Mr Thakur seemed to have "committed perjury" after it was informed that he had made a false statement on asking the International Cricket Council or ICC to clarify whether a recommendation made by the Lodha committee amounted to interference in the board's running.
  2. The Supreme Court said a committee of administrators will look after the BCCI's affairs. The senior-most BCCI vice-president will act as president while the joint-secretary will act as secretary. All BCCI office-bearers and state associations will have to give an undertaking that they will abide by the Lodha Committee recommendations. The court said it will pass a separate order on January 19 for appointing an administrator.
  3. The Supreme Court has requested senior advocate Fali Nariman and Gopal Subramaniam to assist in nominating persons of impeccable integrity as members of committee of administrators.
  4. Anurag Thakur is yet to comment on today's developments. Ajay Shirke, sacked as Secretary of the BCCI told NDTV that it was a Supreme Court ruling and he had nothing to say on it. "I don't regret anything. I don't have any personal ambitions," said Mr Shirke, who is in UK.
  5. The Supreme Court had given the board time until December 3 to implement the reforms suggested by the Lodha panel. The board had pleaded that it could not implement all the reforms, which include large-scale structural and management changes.
  6. The Lodha Committee, headed by former Chief Justice of India RM Lodha, was set up in January 2015 by the Supreme Court to suggest changes in the way the BCCI, the world's richest cricket board, is run.
  7. "If BCCI was reluctant to accept the Supreme Court's July order these consequences were bound to follow. I am sure the game of cricket will be governed as well as ever. The Supreme Court order should work as a template for other sports organisations too, The majesty of law has worked," said Justice Lodha after the verdict.
  8. The committee had made recommendations in early 2016 and these were approved in July by the Supreme Court, which asked the BCCI to implement them. In earlier hearings the court has rapped the board on the knuckles for not obeying that order, asking whether it believes "it is a law unto itself."
  9. At the last hearing on December 16, the BCCI rejected the Lodha Committee's recommendation that former union home secretary GK Pillai be appointed as an independent auditor to scrutinise the grant of contracts by the board as ordered by the court.
  10. It has also suggested that one person hold only one post and that each state have only one vote on the board. Currently states like Maharashtra, have more influence than the others.
Topics : Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Supreme Court removes Anurag Thakur as BCCI president
  • The apex court also removes secretary Ajay Shirke
  • All BCCI administrators over 70 years of age must relinquish their posts
Related Articles
Hilton Cartwright, Steve O'Keefe in Australia's Third Test Team
Hilton Cartwright, Steve O'Keefe in Australia's Third Test Team
Will Implement Lodha Reforms Right Away: BCCI Vice President Ganga Raju
Will Implement Lodha Reforms Right Away: BCCI Vice President Ganga Raju
2nd Test: Sri Lanka Put South Africa Into Bat Under Overcast Sky
2nd Test: Sri Lanka Put South Africa Into Bat Under Overcast Sky
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 31 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.