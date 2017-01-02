Supreme Court Removes Anurag Thakur As BCCI President, Sacks Ajay Shirke: 10 Points

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the removal of BCCI's Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke © Reuters
Here are the latest updates in this big story:
- The bench comprising judges Chief Justice T.S. Thakur, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud also issued a contempt notice to Anurag Thakur, who is a BJP lawmaker. At its last hearing two weeks ago, the court has said "Mr Thakur seemed to have "committed perjury" after it was informed that he had made a false statement on asking the International Cricket Council or ICC to clarify whether a recommendation made by the Lodha committee amounted to interference in the board's running.
- The Supreme Court said a committee of administrators will look after the BCCI's affairs. The senior-most BCCI vice-president will act as president while the joint-secretary will act as secretary. All BCCI office-bearers and state associations will have to give an undertaking that they will abide by the Lodha Committee recommendations. The court said it will pass a separate order on January 19 for appointing an administrator.
- The Supreme Court has requested senior advocate Fali Nariman and Gopal Subramaniam to assist in nominating persons of impeccable integrity as members of committee of administrators.
- Anurag Thakur is yet to comment on today's developments. Ajay Shirke, sacked as Secretary of the BCCI told NDTV that it was a Supreme Court ruling and he had nothing to say on it. "I don't regret anything. I don't have any personal ambitions," said Mr Shirke, who is in UK.
- The Supreme Court had given the board time until December 3 to implement the reforms suggested by the Lodha panel. The board had pleaded that it could not implement all the reforms, which include large-scale structural and management changes.
- The Lodha Committee, headed by former Chief Justice of India RM Lodha, was set up in January 2015 by the Supreme Court to suggest changes in the way the BCCI, the world's richest cricket board, is run.
- "If BCCI was reluctant to accept the Supreme Court's July order these consequences were bound to follow. I am sure the game of cricket will be governed as well as ever. The Supreme Court order should work as a template for other sports organisations too, The majesty of law has worked," said Justice Lodha after the verdict.
- The committee had made recommendations in early 2016 and these were approved in July by the Supreme Court, which asked the BCCI to implement them. In earlier hearings the court has rapped the board on the knuckles for not obeying that order, asking whether it believes "it is a law unto itself."
- At the last hearing on December 16, the BCCI rejected the Lodha Committee's recommendation that former union home secretary GK Pillai be appointed as an independent auditor to scrutinise the grant of contracts by the board as ordered by the court.
- It has also suggested that one person hold only one post and that each state have only one vote on the board. Currently states like Maharashtra, have more influence than the others.