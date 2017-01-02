Supreme Court Removes Anurag Thakur As BCCI President, Sacks Ajay Shirke: 10 Points

The Supreme Court today ordered the removal of Anurag Thakur as chief of India's cricket board BCCI, saying all board officials who had not fallen in line with reforms recommended by the Lodha Committee must go. The Supreme Court has also ordered the sacking of BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke. The court said all Lodha recommendations must be implemented and this means that all cricket administrators over 70 years old will have to resign. The verdict in the BCCI versus Lodha Committee came after months of a bitter court battle. The Lodha Committee, appointed by the Supreme Court after a betting scandal in the Indian Premier League, has recommended sweeping changes in the way the board in India is run and led, and had complained that it was refusing to implement them.