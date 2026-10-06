Ajit Agarkar's tenure as the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) chairman of selectors appears to be over. According to a report by Cricbuzz, a Team India selection meeting took place in Guwahati with Agarkar notably absent, after his contract expired on October 4. The report further states that former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, who was already a member of the selection panel, was asked by the BCCI to take charge of proceedings for the time being. Ojha has also emerged as an option to permanently become the chairman of the selection committee.

"You never know anything might happen in the BCCI. But Ojha looks an acceptable candidate for everyone," said a source, as per the report.

As per the report, Pragyan Ojha has emerged as the candidate to take over from Agarkar as chairman. He is the natural choice, given that he has played the most Tests among those presently in the selection committee, with 24. Shiv Sunder Das has played 23 Tests, while RP Singh has played 14 and Ajay Ratra six.

As per the report, the situation regarding choosing Agarkar's successor is a fluid one. Whether Pragyan Ojha will continue as chairman or a new person will be appointed is yet to be decided. Several reports in recent weeks have linked former India wicket-keeper batter Parthiv Patel to the role.

The selectors are reportedly set to meet this week to finalise the squads for the upcoming T20I, ODI and Test series against New Zealand. India will play five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests against the Kiwis.

Whoever is ultimately chosen as the chief selector will likely face the big responsibility of picking India's 2027 World Cup squad next year. This would include answering questions regarding Rohit Sharma's future and solving dilemmas over which all-rounders and fast bowlers to pick in the side.

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