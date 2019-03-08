BCCI Annual Player Contracts: Jasprit Bumrah Bags A-Plus Deal, Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah received a reward of his effective death over bowling on Thursday as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (CoA) included the young fast bowler in the A-plus category in the Annual Player Contracts for the period from October 2018 to September 2019. Jasprit Bumrah is only the third cricketer in the Rs 7 crore category along with captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma. Former India captain MS Dhoni , who led India to the World Cup win in 2011, has been named in the Rs 5 crore A category along with 10 other Team India players.

The 21-year-old wicket-keeper, who has cemented his place in the Test team in a short span of time, was among the biggest gainers as he bagged a Rs 5 crore A category annual contract.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav are other players in the A category.



KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, who received a lot of flak for making sexist comments on a TV chat show, has been included in Rs 3 crore grade B category. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are other two in the B category.

In Rs 1 crore C grade category, the CoA has named Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Khaleel Ahmed and Wriddhiman Saha.

In the women's cricket team, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav bagged the leading Rs 50 lakh A category contracts.

While Ekta Bisht, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues found their names in Rs 30 lakh B grade contract list, Radha Yadav, D Hemalatha, Anuja Patil, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mansi Joshi, Punam Raut, Mona Meshram, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia and Pooja Vastrakar were included in Rs 10 lakh C grade contracts.