The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with All India Radio (AIR) for a tenure of two years to provide live radio commentary of international as well as selected domestic matches, including Ranji and Duleep Trophy finals. The BCCI , in its media release, described this initiative as a measure "to enhance the coverage of Indian Cricket and take it to the nook and corner of the country".

"This initiative will offer millions of listeners across India the opportunity to follow their favourite sport via live radio commentary," BCCI said in its release.

According to the release, the two-year tenure starts from September 10, 2019, and runs till August 31, 2021.

"The audio commentary will commence from the first game of India's upcoming Paytm T20I series against South Africa in Dharamsala," the release read.

In addition to international matches, AIR will also provide coverage for selected men's and women's domestic tournaments and matches.

The domestic matches whose live audio commentary will be provided are as follows: five-day Ranji Trophy final, Duleep Trophy final, three league games and the final of Deodhar Trophy, four matches of Women's Challenger Series, ten matches and the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League and the Men's Irani Cup.