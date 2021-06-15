The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the 15-member squad for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul are notable absentees in the Virat Kohli-led side, while Shardul Thakur also did not make the cut in the bowlers' line-up.Test regulars like Cheteshwar Pujara, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin have all been picked. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who did not play the home series against England due to an injury, has also been picked.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have been picked as openers, with Mayank and Rahul missing from the squad.

Hanuma Vihari is also in the squad, after missing the home Tests against England with injury. Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha have been picked as wicketkeepers

In the fast bowling department, India have picked Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav, with Thakur missing out.

Spin bowling all-rounders Washington Sundar and Axar Patel have also missed out.

India squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin. Ravindra Jadeja. Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj.