BCCI Announces Cash Prizes For Selectors Following Historic Win In Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared cash rewards for the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The selection committee that comprises of five members will get a bonus of Rs 20 lakh each after India's historic tour of Australia, where they won both the Test and ODI series by 2-1 margins. Chairman of the BCCI Committee of Administrators (CoA) Vinod Rai had earlier announced cash awards for the cricketers as well as the support staff.

"The five men have played a crucial role in picking a balanced Indian squad and offering the team management enough options to work around different combinations. The boys chosen to represent the Indian team went about their task in a fearless manner and stood up in challenging situations," Rai said in a media release.

"Each member who has played a role in India's recent triumphs in Australia needs to be appreciated. With the ICC Cricket World Cup just about four months away, the three-match ODI series in Australia provided excellent preparation for the Indian team. The selectors have been focusing on a core group of cricketers that will make the cut at the showpiece event.

I congratulate them for picking some fine young talents, who performed brilliantly on their maiden tour of Australia," Diana Edulji, member CoA, said.