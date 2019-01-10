BCCI Announces Fixtures For Home Series Against Australia Which Begins February 24

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the fixtures for India's home series against Australia, which starts February 24. India and Australia will square off in two T20Is, following which the two cricketing superpowers will meet in a five-match ODI series. The T20Is will be held in Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam, and the ODIs will be held in Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ranchi, Mohali and Delhi.

After winning their first ever Test series in Australia, India are currently gearing up for the three-match ODI series vs Australia, which starts January 12. The other two matches will be held on January 15 and 18.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy just culminated into a 2-1 victory for India, where India won the Test matches in Adelaide and Melbourne. India had lost the second Test in Perth, and the fourth and final one in Sydney had ended in a draw due to rain.

NEWS: BCCI announces fixtures for home season against Australia



Australia last toured India for limited-overs series in 2017, where both the teams played five One-day Internationals and three T20 Internationals. India had clinched the five-match ODI series 4-1, with Rohit Sharma being the highest scorer for India in the series. For Australia, Aaron Finch had been the highest scorer in the series.

The three-match T20I series had ended in a 1-1 draw.

Before their limited-overs outing in India, Australia were faced with the task of facing India for a four-match Test series. Although India had won the Test series 2-1, it was a closely fought contest between the two cricketing powerhouses.