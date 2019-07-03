 
BCCI Announces Domestic Season For 2019-20

Updated: 03 July 2019 18:31 IST

A total of 2036 domestic games will be played this season across various age groups in the men's and women's category, respectively.

India's 2019-20 domestic season will commence with the Duleep Trophy in August. © AFP

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced its mega domestic cricket season 2019-20, which will commence with the Duleep Trophy in August. A total of 2036 domestic games will be played this season across various age groups in the men's and women's category, respectively. The coveted Ranji Trophy will be played from December to March. The format of the tournament remains similar to the last season wherein the top team that qualifies for quarter-finals from the Plate group will be promoted to Elite Group C in the next season.

The top two teams that qualify for the quarter-finals from Elite Group C will be promoted to Elite Group A and Elite Group B in the next season.

The senior women's domestic season will commence with the T20 League that is scheduled to start in the month of October.

The Col C K Nayudu Trophy, Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Cooch Behar Trophy, Vijay Merchant Trophy and Vizzy Trophy (Inter-university competition) will cater to the young and budding talent of the country.

Highlights
  • BCCI has revealed the 2019-20 domestic season
  • The 2019-20 season will feature 2036 domestic games
  • The domestic season will commence in August
