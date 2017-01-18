BCCI Administrators to be Named on January 20

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) group of administrators are expected to be named by the Supreme Court on January 20 and not January 19.

"The case has been listed for January 20 and I am speaking to my lawyers as petitioner that I will also propose a few names for administrators' post," said Aditya Verma, secretary of unsanctioned Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB).

There is a possibility that an eminent member from the judiciary is entrusted with the job, apart from a member of CAG and a former cricketer.

(With PTI inputs)