 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

BCB Wants Virat Kohli For Asia XI vs World XI T20s, BCCI Considering Request

Updated: 21 February 2020 21:30 IST

Considering the hectic schedule of the Indian team, it remains to be seen if Virat Kohli makes him available for the games in Dhaka.

BCB Wants Virat Kohli For Asia XI vs World XI T20s, BCCI Considering Request
Bangladesh Cricket Board wants Virat Kohli to be part of Asia XI vs World XI T20s in Dhaka. © AFP

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wants India captain Virat Kohli to be part of the two T20s, scheduled in Dhaka between March 18 to 22, to celebrate the birth centenary of country's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The BCCI is considering BCB's request. The Asia XI and World XI teams are yet to be confirmed for the two games but BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said that the matches will be held in the March 18-22 window. "We are still working on the scheduling and the players' availability for the games and will make the announcement soon. What I can say is that the games will be played between March 18-22 and we are in constant touch with the BCCI over the availability of the Indian players," Chowdhury told PTI without referring Kohli's name. 

Asked about the Indian players' availability for the matches, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who was at the Board headquarters in Mumbai on Friday, said: "We have not yet finalised the names. We can send four to five players." 

However, a BCCI official revealed that the issue was discussed in the Apex Council meeting on Sunday with BCB wanting Kohli to play in the matches. 

"BCB wants Kohli to play in the matches and it is understandable considering he is the best player in the world. Also, they want all India regulars for the game. 

"Since there is a plan that the series will be extended to Ahmedabad, where the third game is proposed at the renovated stadium, the Board is considering BCB's request," the official said. 

Considering the hectic schedule of the Indian team, it remains to be seen if Kohli makes him available for the games in Dhaka. The team is currently in the middle of a full tour of New Zealand which ends on March 4. 

A week later, India will host a three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning March 12 in Dharamsala. 

The second game will be played in Lucknow on March 15 and third in Kolkata on March 18. 

The IPL also starts on March 29. If the first T20 in Dhaka is held on March 18, then Kohli can't play that game as he will be on national duty. 

According to a BCB source, the most likely dates for the Mujibur Rahman Centenary series will be March 21 and 22. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Asia XI vs World XI T20s are scheduled in Dhaka between March 18 to 22
  • The Asia XI and World XI teams are yet to be confirmed
  • India will host an ODI series against South Africa beginning March 12
Related Articles
Virat Kohlis Lean Patch Triggers "Whos Better?" Debate vs Steve Smith
Virat Kohli's Lean Patch Triggers "Who's Better?" Debate vs Steve Smith
NZ vs IND: BCCI Asks Fans To Caption Virat Kohlis Picture, Shreyas Iyer Wipes Out The Challenge
NZ vs IND: BCCI Asks Fans To Caption Virat Kohli's Picture, Shreyas Iyer Wipes Out The Challenge
New Zealand vs India, 1st Test Day 1: Kyle Jamieson Shines On Debut To Leave India Wobbling As Rain Forces Early Stumps
New Zealand vs India, 1st Test Day 1: Kyle Jamieson Shines On Debut To Leave India Wobbling As Rain Forces Early Stumps
New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Rain Halts New Zealand Charge With India Reeling At 122/5
New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Rain Halts New Zealand Charge With India Reeling At 122/5
New Zealand vs India 1st Test, Preview: India Face Uphill Task Against New Zealand In Wellington
New Zealand vs India 1st Test, Preview: India Face Uphill Task Against New Zealand In Wellington
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 20 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.