 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Watch: BBL Team Celebrates Steve Smith's Hit Wicket Dismissal, But He Remains Not Out

Updated: 31 January 2020 16:49 IST

Steve Smith seemed to be out hit-wicket but as it turns out, wasn't quite the case.

Watch: BBL Team Celebrates Steve Smith
Steve Smith scored 24 runs off 18 balls, including two boundaries and a six. © Twitter

Steve Smith escaped a bizarre dismissal during a Big Bash League (BBL) match between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars in Melbourne on Friday. While Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf and his Melbourne Stars teammates began celebrations after it looked as if Steve Smith has hit the wicket, the third umpire adjudged him not out. The replays revealed that it was wind that blew the bails off. The BBL shared the video of the whole incident on Twitter, saying: "Hit wicket? Don't think so! The wind has just had a go at getting Steve Smith out!"

On the fifth ball of the eighth over by Rauf, Smith ducked awkwardly, and the bails came off at the same time. At first sight it looked as if the batsman has hit the wicket while ducking.

While checking for a hit-wicket dismissal, the replays revealed that there was a sudden rush of wind that blew the bails off.

However, the former Australia captain couldn't score big for Sydney Sixers as he lost his wicket to fellow spinner Adam Zampa in the 13th over. He scored 24 runs off 18 balls, including two boundaries and a six.

Smith impressed one and all with his 'stand and deliver' six off Marcus Stoinis on the third ball of the 12th over. The BBL shared the video of the impressive straight six on Twitter.

Zampa claimed three wickets as Melbourne Stars restricted Sydney Sixers to 142/7 in 20 overs. The home team had opted to bowl after winning the toss in the crucial qualifier match.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Steve Smith escaped a bizarre dismissal during a BBL match
  • Team started celebrations after it looked as if Smith has hit wicket
  • However, the third umpire adjudged him not out
Related Articles
Watch: England Cricketer Run-Out In One Of The Unluckiest Dismissals Ever Seen
Watch: England Cricketer Run-Out In One Of The Unluckiest Dismissals Ever Seen
Virat Kohli An "Incredible Player", See Him Breaking Many More Records: Steve Smith
Virat Kohli An "Incredible Player", See Him Breaking Many More Records: Steve Smith
Marnus Labuschagne Has A "Bright Future" Across Formats, Feels Steve Smith
Marnus Labuschagne Has A "Bright Future" Across Formats, Feels Steve Smith
IND vs AUS: Former India Batsman Destroys Troll Who Called Him Virat Kohli
IND vs AUS: Former India Batsman Destroys Troll Who Called Him Virat Kohli's "Chamcha"
KL Rahul Reveals Steve Smith, Kane Williamson Inspiration For Middle-Order Batting
KL Rahul Reveals Steve Smith, Kane Williamson Inspiration For Middle-Order Batting
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 27 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.