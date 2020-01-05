 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Marcus Stoinis Fined For Homophobic Remark During BBL Match

Updated: 05 January 2020 09:24 IST

Marcus Stoinis was found guilty of breaching Cricket Australia's code of conduct during the BBL game between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades.

Marcus Stoinis Fined For Homophobic Remark During BBL Match
Marcus Stoinis accepted responsibility for his actions and apologised for his comments. © Twitter

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was Sunday slapped with a hefty fine after directing a homophobic slur at Kane Richardson during a domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League game. The Melbourne Stars player apologised after being found guilty of breaching Cricket Australia's code of conduct and penalised Aus$7,500 ($5,200). "I got caught in the moment and took it too far," Stoinis said of the incident during the clash with cross-town rivals Melbourne Renegades on Saturday. "I realised immediately I was in the wrong and I apologised to Kane and to the umpires."

"I did the wrong thing and accept responsibility for my actions. The standards are there for a reason and I accept the penalty."

The incident comes six weeks after fast bowler James Pattinson, currently playing for Australia in the third Test against New Zealand in Sydney, was banned for player abuse, also reportedly a homophobic slur.

His penalty -- a one-match suspension which ruled him out of the first Test against Pakistan -- was harsher as it was his third code of conduct breach in the past 18 months.

"The behaviour in this matter falls short of the standards we expect and we have acted accordingly," Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's head of integrity and security said of the Stoinis fine.

He only referred to the matter as "personal abuse of a player", although the Cricket Australia website characterised it as a homophobic slur.

"There is no place for it in the game," added Carroll.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Marcus Peter Stoinis Marcus Stoinis Kane William Richardson Kane Richardson Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Marcus Stoinis made a homophobic comment to pacer Kane Richardson
  • He was fined $5,200
  • He took responsibility and apologised for his actions
Related Articles
Watch: Pakistan Bowler Haris Rauf Gives Match Ball To Indian Security Guard After Taking Five Wickets
Watch: Pakistan Bowler Haris Rauf Gives Match Ball To Indian Security Guard After Taking Five Wickets
Watch: Australian Batsmen Take Hard Blows To Body As MCG Pitch Causes Havoc In Sheffield Shield Match
Watch: Australian Batsmen Take Hard Blows To Body As MCG Pitch Causes Havoc In Sheffield Shield Match
Watch: Steve Smith Scores His Slowest First-Class Century, Then Has "Bizarre Dismissal"
Watch: Steve Smith Scores His Slowest First-Class Century, Then Has "Bizarre Dismissal"
World Cup 2019: Australia Call Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh As Cover For Injured Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis
World Cup 2019: Australia Call Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh As Cover For Injured Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis
World Cup 2019:
World Cup 2019: 'We Are Not Settled On Our Best XI', Says Brad Haddin
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.